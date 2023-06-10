Met Office issues amber warning for thunderstorms in Flintshire
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for thunderstorms in Flintshire.
The warning, effective from 5.45pm to 9pm today, predicts very heavy showers and thunderstorms likely to cause surface water flooding.
The warning states: Very heavy showers and thunderstorms have developed along a line running from the Worcestershire towards northeast Wales and Merseyside.”
“The most intense showers are expected to transfer northwards with time”
“As such some locations could see multiple showers and thunderstorms, resulting in 50-60 mm of precipitation in an hour or so (this represents around a month’s worth of rain), and perhaps some isolated spots seeing more than 100 mm in a few hours.”
“Lightning, hail, and perhaps towards the east of this area the odd strong gust of wind, will be additional hazards.”
Amber warning of thunderstorm affecting Wales https://t.co/8I8Ge3GEgZ pic.twitter.com/rrXnD0IaXW
— Met Office – Wales (@metofficeWales) June 10, 2023
