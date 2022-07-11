Met Office issues Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for Flintshire on Sunday

Met Office has issued a rare Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for large parts of Wales and England including Flintshire.

The alert comes into play at Midnight on Sunday and is in place for 24 hours.

The Met Office states: “Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible during Sunday and could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

“Temperatures will build again later this week and over the coming weekend, likely peaking on Sunday and Monday.”

“Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible and cumulative effects of warm nights and hot days are expected to bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.”

“This period of hot weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week, hence an update extending this warning into Monday is likely.”