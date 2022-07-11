Met Office issues Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for Flintshire on Sunday
Met Office has issued a rare Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for large parts of Wales and England including Flintshire.
The alert comes into play at Midnight on Sunday and is in place for 24 hours.
The Met Office states: “Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible during Sunday and could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”
“Temperatures will build again later this week and over the coming weekend, likely peaking on Sunday and Monday.”
“Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible and cumulative effects of warm nights and hot days are expected to bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.”
“This period of hot weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week, hence an update extending this warning into Monday is likely.”
What to expect
- Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.
- Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required
- Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents
- Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays
Police have issued an alert over the danger of wildfires as North Wales experiences hot weather.
Temperature are expected to hit as high as 30C in some parts of the region today.
Officers from the North Wales Police rural crime team have urged people to take caution when out and about in the countryside.
The dry conditions can often lead to wildfires, with barbecues and discarded cigarettes often the main causes.
In a video shared on Facebook, a member of the team said: “This weather is very welcome and we’re all looking forward to it, I’m sure.
“However, just a reminder really that the countryside during this weather is like a tinderbox and there’s a real concern about wildfires.
“The majority are started by carelessly discarded cigarettes and barbecues not being bought put properly.
“If you are going out to the countryside today and taking a barbecue with you make sure it’s up on stones, take some extra water with you in order to extinguish it properly and make sure you take it home with you once you’re all done.
"All that said, have a fantastic day and enjoy the sunshine."
