McDonald’s unveils plans for new Saltney drive-thru restaurant

McDonald’s has launched a public consultation on proposals to build a new drive-thru restaurant on Boundary Lane, Saltney.

The company says the development would create around 100 new jobs and deliver significant investment into the local economy, if planning permission is granted.

The proposed restaurant would be located on the northern half of The Sidings Business Park, next to the junction with Chester Street (A5104).

The scheme would see the demolition of Mallard House, Pullman House and Scotsman House.

McDonald’s said: “Subject to planning approval, our proposals would provide a local restaurant in a convenient location for the people of Saltney and the surrounding area.”

According to a website set up by McDonald’s for the Saltney proposal, permission has already been granted for a drive-thru coffee shop on the site. The company says its plans will match the appearance of that approved scheme.

Key features of the proposals include a sustainably built restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, drive-thru service, 37 parking spaces, cycle parking, electric vehicle charging points, landscaping and recycling facilities.

The restaurant would operate 24 hours a day, subject to planning approval. Deliveries would typically take place three times a week at pre-arranged times.

McDonald’s said a Transport Assessment will be submitted with the planning application, but studies so far indicate the scheme is not expected to significantly affect the local road network.

The company has also set out plans for new tree planting and biodiversity enhancements on the site.

On tackling litter, McDonald’s said all of its restaurants follow a Litter Management Plan, with staff carrying out a minimum of three daily litter picks within a 150 metre radius of the restaurant.

McDonald’s added that the Saltney restaurant would be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity and form part of the company’s aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions across the UK and Ireland by 2040.

It said the new restaurant is expected to generate around £58,000 in business rates each year, a portion of which will be retained by Cheshire West and Chester Council to help fund local services.

According to McDonald’s, if the proposals move forward, a planning application is expected to be submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council this summer.

The council’s statutory consultation and validation process would follow, with a target determination of the application in autumn 2025.

The consultation is open until Sunday 22 June.

Feedback will be reviewed before a planning application is submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council this summer.

More information and a feedback form are available at:

https://mcdonaldsconsultation.co.uk/saltney/feedback/