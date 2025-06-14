MBE surprise for Flintshire choir leader Ann Atkinson

A “music legend” from North Wales thought she’d been copped for speeding when she opened an official looking letter – but the news was far better than she feared.

Ann Atkinson, the former artistic director of the North Wales International Music Festival, discovered that she had been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

According to Ann, she was deeply touched to learn that she’d been nominated for the honour after serving the festival with distinction for two decades before stepping down two years ago.

In her new honorary role as a vice-president, she’s looking forward to this year’s event at St Asaph Cathedral from September 11 to 20.

Her successor, royal composer Paul Mealor, from Connah’s Quay, paid tribute to Ann’s “immense contribution”.

He said: “Ann is a friendly force of nature and a legend of music and the arts in Wales. We are indebted to her for turning the festival into an event that has established itself as a highlight of the UK’s cultural calendar.

“I will be forever grateful to Ann for the help and wise advice she has given to me after taking the helm, making the transition as smooth as possible.

“We are delighted her achievements have been recognised with the MBE – it is richly deserved”.

It’s the latest in a long line of accolades for Ann, who lives near Corwen, and has variously been described as a “force of nature” and a “legend of the classical music scene” in North Wales.

A celebrated mezzo soprano in her own right, Ann has sung with many of Britain’s leading opera companies, including Scottish Opera, Glyndebourne Festival Opera and Wexford Festival Opera.

From 2002 to 2009 Ann was also Musical Director of the Fron Male Choir who found fame and became known as the “Oldest Boy Band in the World” releasing several albums which topped the classical charts for a record 16 weeks.

Ann was honoured by the Gorsedd of Bards at the 2009 National Eisteddfod in Bala and a year later was made an Honorary Fellow at Glyndŵr University.

In 2011 she received the Welsh Livery Guild’s Merit Award in recognition of her outstanding achievements to the world of music in Wales and beyond.

She was once again recognized for her contribution to Welsh Music in 2019 when she received the prestigious Sir Geraint Evans Award from the Welsh Music Guild in Cardiff.

Three years ago Ann received an honorary Associate of the Royal Academy of Music in recognition of her contribution to music.

Ann’s not resting on her laurels though because she’s still busy as the musical director of two male voice choirs, Côr Meibion Trelawnyd and Côr Meibion Bro Glyndwr and is a singing tutor to a host of young, up and coming soloists.

But the arrival of the letter to inform her about the MBE prompted a feeling of momentary dread.

She said: “I saw this official looking letter and I thought I’d had a speeding fine or that I was being called to do jury service.

“When I opened it I was stuck on the first paragraph, I couldn’t read any more. I couldn’t believe it. I’m still pinching myself. It was a lovely surprise and a very great honour.

“When I became artistic director, the festival was facing many challenges and I believe we met all those challenges and left the festival on a more secure footing for the future.

“One of the things I am proudest of was developing the educational element of the festival, giving children a stake and being part of it. They are the performers and the audience of the future.

“They won’t forget the experience of playing on the festival stage with professional musicians or coming to the festival to work on different projects.

“Among the biggest highlights for me was the 50th anniversary of the festival which was a major milestone.

“But after two decades, I felt that the time was right for me to step down and give an opportunity for new blood and fresh ideas.

“The fact that it was the festival that nominated me for this honour means a great deal. I am very grateful to them.

“I became a vice-president of the festival last year which means that I can continue to be involved.

“Paul was an inspired choice as the new artistic director and he’s doing a fantastic job and putting his own stamp on the festival. He’s ringing the changes but staying true to the core values of the festival.”

Headliners this year include the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, world class choral group Apollo5 and the renowned Black Dyke Band.

Making her festival debut this year will be the acclaimed film and TV composer, Debbie Wiseman OBE.

Her theme tunes for Wolf Hall, Shakespeare and Hathaway, Judge John Deed and many others will be played by the NEW Sinfonia orchestra.

Another highlight this year will be the second Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition that was launched last year and is being funded by the Pendine Arts and Community Trust set up by the festival’s headline sponsors, the Pendine Park care organisation.

The final concert will feature the North Wales Choral Union and Orchestra under the baton of conductor Trystan Lewis.

Also returning will be the festival fringe which Paul Mealor introduced as a new element last year to create closer links with the local community in St Asaph.

The fringe events will include a cabaret and American song night, stand-up comedy, and a poetry night led by one of Wales’s greatest poets, Mererid Hopwood, the current Archdruid of Wales.

Tickets and further details about the festival programme and the Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition are available online at https://nwimf.com. Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 07471 318723 (Weds – Fri, 10 – 4) and Theatr Clwyd by phone – 01352 344101 (Mon – Sun, 10 – 8).