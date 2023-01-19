Manchester Airport shut down due to heavy snowfall
Manchester Airport has closed both of its runways due to heavy snowfall.
The closure comes as the Met Office issues a warning for snow and ice across many of the country until midday.
A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said, “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.”
“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.”
Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.
The Met Office warns that treacherous conditions on roads and surfaces are to be expected, with travel disruptions likely.
