Posted: Tue 8th Mar 2022

Updated: Tue 8th Mar

Public urged not to approach wanted man with connections to Deeside

Police have asked for help from the public in finding a 26-year-old man who failed to attend court.

Connor Liam Griffiths is wanted in relation to several serious offences, police have warned the public not to approach him.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We are appealing for information in relation to 26-year-old Connor Liam Griffiths.”

“He is being  and has a warrant for failing to appear at court.”

“Griffiths has links to the Deeside, Wrexham and the Prestatyn areas and should not be approached by the public.”

“If sighted, or if you know his location, please use our online reporting service: https://orlo.uk/iD1xA or call 101 quoting reference 21000858031.”



