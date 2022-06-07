Man with links to Connah’s Quay wanted by Cheshire Police

Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a wanted 25-year-old man in connection with assault and criminal damage.

Christopher Michael Kelsey is from The Wirral and has links to Connah’s Quay and Blacon.

He is described as white, around 5’9″ tall and of proportionate build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Kelsey or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 1274343 or call Cheshire Constabulary on 101.