Man wanted in connection with shoplifting offences in Flintshire

Police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with shoplifting offences in Flintshire.

The public is being asked to pass on any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Giuseppi Calvert – also known as Pepe.

Report online: https://orlo.uk/4EFzD or via 101, quoting incident reference: 22000287869.”