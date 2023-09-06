Man dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ in Shotton
Police confirmed the death of a man who suffered a medical episode on Chester Road West, Shotton, earlier today.
The incident, which occurred at 5.26am, led to the closure of the road.
The man, whose identity has not been released, has since tragically passed away.
The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being treated as unexplained.
The police statement read: “At 5.26am this morning, we were called to a report of a man who was suffering a medical episode on Chester Road West, Shotton, which closed the road. The man has sadly since died.”
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are assisting the Coroner's Office with their enquiries."
