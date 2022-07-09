Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 9th Jul 2022

Updated: Sat 9th Jul

Man arrested after “body of a woman” found in Buckley

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have moved to reassure the public after an emergency service response in Buckley this morning saying it is being “treated as an isolated incident”.

In a short statement this afternoon police have said, “North Wales Police were called to an address in Buckley this morning where they discovered the body of a woman.

“A man has been arrested and is currently being questioned by officers in connection with her death.

“Please be reassured that this is being treated as an isolated incident.”

No further information has been released.

