Main road through Flint partially blocked following two vehicle collision
Update: According to traffic website Inrix, vehicles are able to pass the scene.
Their report states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A548 Chester Road both ways from Aldi to ATS garage. Sensors show that traffic can now pass.”
Earlier report: A548 Chester Road has been closed in both directions due to a crash involving two vehicles.
The accident occurred near the fire station, between the Aldi store and the ATS garage, causing significant traffic queues, police have asked drivers to avoid the area.
In a statement North Wales Police said: “We are in attendance to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flint which has closed the road.”
“Please avoid the area for the time being and take alternative routes where possible.”
A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to collision, two vehicles involved on A548 Chester Road both ways from Aldi to ATS garage.“
"Accident has happened just outside the fire station, affecting traffic between Bagillt and Oakenholt."
