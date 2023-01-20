Main road between A55 and Holywell partially blocked following a collision
A main route between A55 and Holywell is partially blocked following a collision, according to reports.
The incident has happened on the A5026 Halkyn Road near the Stamford Gate Hotel.
The crash, which involved two vehicles, has led to the road being partially blocked and slow traffic in the area.
The incident is affecting traffic between Pentre Halkyn and Carmel.
A traffic report for the area states:
"Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A5026 Halkyn Road both ways near The Stamford Gate Hotel. Affecting traffic between Pentre Halkyn and Carmel."
