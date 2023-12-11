M6 in Cheshire closed due to serious collision
Drivers heading for the M6 in Cheshire are being advised to “consider alternative routes” this morning following a serious collision.
The motorway is closed northbound junction 21 near the Thelwall Viaduct.
National Highways has said:
“There are severe delays of over an hour and half on the M6 northbound in Cheshire due to a serious collision which has closed the carriageway within J21 (Warrington).”
“All emergency services including the North West Motorway Police Group and the North West Air Ambulance Charity are in attendance.”
“Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the junction. Please allow extra time for your journey as there is over 6 miles of congestion on approach to J21.”
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said: “Firefighters are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on M6 Northbound J20-J21. Crews are working to release a casualty that is trapped in one of the vehicles.”
The impact of the closure on the M6 means traffic is also queuing to exit the M56 towards the M6 north.
A traffic report for the ares states:
Road closed, long delays and queueing traffic due to a collision on M6 Thelwall Viaduct both ways at J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston). Congestion to routes through Warrington including Knutsford Road and Kingsway north as traffic diverts. Diversion in operation – the exit and entry slip roads. The accident occurred on the northbound carriageway but the southbound side has also now been closed. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News