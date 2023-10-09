M56 motorists facing long delays delays following earlier vehicle fire
Update: National Highways said at 8.45am “There is currently approx. 7 miles congestion on approach, causing delays of 90 minutes above usual journey times.”
“Fire crews have attended the scene and extinguished the blaze. National Highways contractors are now conducing the necessary clean up works.”
Earlier report: Motorists travelling on the M56 westbound are currently facing significant delays due to a vehicle fire that has led to the closure of two lanes.
The affected stretch is between Junction 12 (Runcorn) and Junction 14 (Elton), with lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) currently closed to traffic.
As a result of the incident, there’s a reported congestion spanning approximately 4.5 miles, causing delays that are estimated to be around 25 minutes longer than the typical journey times on this route.
This disruption is not only limited to the westbound direction.
The eastbound traffic on the M56, from Junction 14 A5117 (near Chester Services/Helsby) to Junction 12 A557 (Runcorn), is also affected, with two out of the three lanes closed.
Authorities are on the scene, working to manage the situation and clear the lanes for traffic.
