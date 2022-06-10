M56 closed near Manchester airport following collision and vehicle fire

The M56 in Cheshire is closed eastbound between junction 7 (Altrincham) and junction 6 (Hale) due to a collision resulting in a vehicle fire.

Emergency services including National Highways Traffic Officers are currently on the scene.

INCIDENT | Closures in place on the M56 eastbound between junction 7 and junction 6 following a collision. Please avoid the area and follow diversion routes. https://t.co/7NLo3Yku4z — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) June 10, 2022

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M56 east between junctions 6 and 7. ”

“Firefighters in breathing apparatus are tackling a vehicle on fire using two hose reel jets. Police and highways are managing traffic while the fire is being dealt with.”

A local traffic report states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to earlier car fire on M56 Eastbound between J7 A556 Chester Road (Bowdon) and J6 A538 Wilmslow Road (Hale Four Seasons Roundabout).In the construction area. Closure put in just after 08:00, after being held since 07:45 due to a car which had set alight in the centre of the roadworks area. The link from the A556 to the M56 East is also closed.”

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs