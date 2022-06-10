M56 closed near Manchester airport following collision and vehicle fire
The M56 in Cheshire is closed eastbound between junction 7 (Altrincham) and junction 6 (Hale) due to a collision resulting in a vehicle fire.
Emergency services including National Highways Traffic Officers are currently on the scene.
INCIDENT | Closures in place on the M56 eastbound between junction 7 and junction 6 following a collision. Please avoid the area and follow diversion routes. https://t.co/7NLo3Yku4z
— Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) June 10, 2022
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M56 east between junctions 6 and 7. ”
“Firefighters in breathing apparatus are tackling a vehicle on fire using two hose reel jets. Police and highways are managing traffic while the fire is being dealt with.”
A local traffic report states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to earlier car fire on M56 Eastbound between J7 A556 Chester Road (Bowdon) and J6 A538 Wilmslow Road (Hale Four Seasons Roundabout).In the construction area. Closure put in just after 08:00, after being held since 07:45 due to a car which had set alight in the centre of the roadworks area. The link from the A556 to the M56 East is also closed.”
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs
- Leave M56 at Jct 7 eastbound and follow M56 Jct 7 spur road
- At M56 Jct 7 spur/A556 roundabout, join A56 northbound and follow
- At A56/A560 Jct, turn right onto A560 and follow
- At A560/A5144 Jct, turn right onto A5144 southbound and follow
- At A5144/A538 Jct, turn left onto A538 southbound and follow
- At A538/M56 Jct 6 rbts, take second exit off first (eastern) Rbt to rejoin M56 eastbound at Jct 6.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com