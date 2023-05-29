Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 29th May 2023

M53 closed both ways between Cheshire and Merseyside due to ‘police incident’

The M53 between Cheshire and Merseyside is closed in both directions, due to an incident overseen by Cheshire Police. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The closure extends between Junction 4, near Clatterbridge, and Junction 5, Hooton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Highways has said: “The M53 in Merseyside is closed in both directions between J4 (near Clatterbridge) and J5 (Hooton)due to a Cheshire Police led incident who are currently in attendance. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A diversion route is in operation: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • Leave M53 at J4
  • At the M53 J4/A5137 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the B151 southbound to Mount Road
  • At the B5151/B5133 junction turn left onto the B5133 eastbound (Neston Road)
  • At the B5133/A41 junction turn right onto the A41 northbound and follow the A41 New Chester Road
  • At the A41/M53 J5 roundabout take the 3rd exit and re-join the M53

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • Leave M53 at J5
  • At M53 J5/A41 roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A41 southbound New Chester Road
  • At the A41/B5133 junction turn right onto the B1533 westbound Hooton Road
  • At the B5133/B5151 junction turn right onto the B5151 northbound to Birkenhead Road
  • At M53 J4/A5137 roundabout take the 2nd exit and re-join the M53 at J4

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

