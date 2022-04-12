Lorry fire causing long delays on the M56 in Cheshire

There are long delays on the M56 in Cheshire due to a lorry fire.

The incident has happened on the eastbound side between Runcorn and Preston Brook.

There are over five miles of queuing traffic and delays long delays reported.

Traffic is also heavy on the westbound side around the Preston Brook area.

We are dealing with an HGV on fire on M56 junction 12 to 11, we are currently reopening lane 4 to allow traffic past. — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) April 12, 2022

A local traffic report states: “Two lanes closed, severe delays and queueing traffic for five miles due to truck fire on M56 Eastbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook).”

“Traffic is now using the roadworks area to pass the incident. Traffic was stopped between 10:15 and 10:30. In the construction area. Travel time is around 1 hour and 20 minutes.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a heavy goods vehicle on fire on the M56. The fire involved the tractor unit and trailer and was extinguished by firefighters using two hose reels. The motorway was closed while the fire was dealt with.”