Longest NHS waits in Wales rise again despite Welsh Government investment

The number of patients waiting longer than two years to begin NHS treatment has risen for the first time in several months.

In April there were just over 9,600 open patient pathways,- up from 8,400 in March.

This comes despite the number of people facing the longest waits falling last month to a four year low.

Across Wales, there were just over 789,900 patient pathways waiting to start treatment – slightly lower than the 790,000 figure recorded in March.

However, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has the most pathways waiting more than two years for treatment in Wales.

However, this is caveated by the fact that some specialties previously included in the referral-to-treatment times recently being removed from the overall total.

Of the total 789,900 pathways, just over 159,500 were waiting more than a year in April, and just under 273,200 had been waiting longer than 36 weeks.

The number of patient pathways is not the same as the number of individual patients, because some people have multiple open pathways.

But in total, it’s estimated that 611,100 individual patients on treatment waiting lists in Wales.

Ambulance response times

The number of immediately life-threatening calls that received an ambulance response within eight minutes also worsened last month.

Just 50% of category ‘red’ calls had an emergency response within the target time -down 0.9% in April.

The number of immediately life-threatening calls made to the Welsh Ambulance Service also decreased last month.

Just under 33,900 emergency calls were made to the ambulance service in May, of which 5,199 were categorised as immediately life-threatening.

This was down slightly from the 5,172 calls that were recorded in April.

Handover delays been paramedics and emergency departments across Wales continue to hamper response times.

In May around 19,700 hours were lost due to handover delays.

Emergency department waits

Across Wales, 67.1% of patients in all NHS emergency departments spent less than four hours in the department from arrival until admission, transfer or discharge in May.

This was down slightly on the 67.7% recorded in April.

However both months have been well below the Welsh Government’s own target of 95% of emergency department patients having a four hour wait or less.

At the Wrexham Maelor Hospital just 38.3% of patients were seen within four hours last month.

This is down on the 40% recorded in April.

65.6% of patients were seen within eight hours, while 77.1% spent less than 12 hours in the department.

Across North Wales’ three major hospitals, the four hour waiting time stood at 43.6% during May.

Cancer waiting times

In April, 1,956 people started their first definitive treatment – 76 more than the previous month.

However, performance worsened against the 62-day target declined, dropping to 60.5%.

This is well below the Welsh Government’s own target of at least 75% of patients starting their treatment within 62 days.

Earlier this week Wrexham.com reported that cancer remains the leading cause of death in Wales.

The latest figures from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) reveal that lung, bowel, prostate, and female breast cancers made up four in ten (43%) of all cancer deaths last year.

According to Macmillan Cancer Support, waiting times vary considerably depending on which type of cancer people have. In April 2025:

Only 37% of people with urological cancer began treatment within 62 days

43% for lower gastrointestinal cancer

46% of those for gynaecological cancer

Compared with 73% of those with breast cancer and 84% of those with skin cancer.

With the Senedd elections less than a year away, Macmillan has warned that “time is running out” for the Welsh Government to deliver on its promises to improve cancer care.

While there have been slight improvements in waiting times compared with the same time last year, far too many people are still facing unacceptably long delays for vital cancer tests and treatment,” said Rhian Stangroom-Teel, Macmillan Cancer Support External Affairs Manager Wales.

“It’s especially painful to see that people who live in the most deprived areas of Wales are significantly more likely to die from cancer than people who live in the least deprived areas, after adjusting for age.

“Also, the gap is currently bigger than it was 20 years ago.

“It’s urgent that cancer is made a top priority.

“With the Senedd elections approaching, time is running out to deliver the promises set out in the Cancer Improvement Plan.

“People in Wales deserve the best treatment possible, no matter who they are or where they live.”

Opposition reaction

Plaid Cymru spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said that patient’s are paying the price for the Welsh Government’s ” mismanagement and incompetence when it comes to the NHS.”

He said: “Labour’s celebrations last month are now proven premature With over 9,600 waiting over two years for treatment, it’s clear their sticking plaster solutions and reliance on cash injections do nothing to properly get to grips with spiralling NHS waiting lists – with patients paying the price.

“Even after making tackling NHS waiting lists their primary focus in government, these statistics speak for themselves: Labour have no clue what they’re doing.

“Over 600,000 individuals still waiting for a referral for treatment overall is a damning indictment of 26 years of Labour mismanagement and incompetence when it comes to the NHS.”

Health Minister Jeremy Miles

James Evans MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care said: “Labour is proving in real time that their health strategy is failing abysmally. Progress is in reverse.

“It’s clear that shovelling taxpayers’ money at the waiting list crisis isn’t enough.

“You need a substantial workforce plan, you need a cancer action plan and you need a whole-of-government approach.

“No one should even be waiting over a year for treatment.

“That’s why the Welsh Conservatives would declare a health emergency, to ensure that resources and the efforts of the whole Government are targeted at reducing these excessive waits.”

Health minister’s response

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles today announced a £120m package to fund Wales’ ambitious plans to continue cutting waiting times and the waiting list this year.

The new funding will provide more outpatient appointments, more diagnostic tests and more treatments, including more than 20,000 cataract operations.

However Jeremy Miles MS admitted that the increase in long waits in April was disappointing.

“However, this is an annual trend seen in April in Wales and also the other UK nations,” said the health secretary.

“This is why we are making changes to how the NHS provides planned care and are investing £120m to bring down waiting times this year.

“We will continue to work with the NHS to improve access to care because we know how important it is for people to get treatment as soon as possible.

“This new funding will mean more and faster appointments, tests and treatments over the next 12 months.

“We’re asking people to do all they can to support the NHS by keeping their appointment and making sure they are fit and ready for treatment.”

