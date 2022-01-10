Long delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a serious collision

Drivers are warned to expect delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a serious collision.

The eastbound J10 exit slip is closed and there are long delays on approach and around 5 miles of congestion.

Emergency services are on scene.

A traffic report for the area states: “Exit ramp closed and heavy traffic due to rolled over car on M56 Eastbound at J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton). Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Traffic is unable to exit the motorway at this junction heading East.”