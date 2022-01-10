Long delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a serious collision
Drivers are warned to expect delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a serious collision.
The eastbound J10 exit slip is closed and there are long delays on approach and around 5 miles of congestion.
Emergency services are on scene.
A traffic report for the area states: “Exit ramp closed and heavy traffic due to rolled over car on M56 Eastbound at J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton). Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Traffic is unable to exit the motorway at this junction heading East.”
The #M56 eastbound J10 exit slip is closed due to a serious collision. There are long delays on approach and around 5 miles of congestion. @NWMPG and emergency services are on scene. Please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/YCvGJX1qIe
— National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) January 10, 2022
