Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 10th Jan 2022

Updated: Mon 10th Jan

Long delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a serious collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Drivers are warned to expect delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a serious collision.

The eastbound J10 exit slip is closed and there are long delays on approach and around 5 miles of congestion.

Emergency services are on scene.

A traffic report for the area states: “Exit ramp closed and heavy traffic due to rolled over car on M56 Eastbound at J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton). Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Traffic is unable to exit the motorway at this junction heading East.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire garden waste collection service – online subscriptions open today for reduced rate

News

Schools: “Massive relief to be opening as usual to all learners today,” says Flintshire Headteacher

News

Welsh Government announces appointment of new Children’s Commissioner for Wales.

News

New course at Glyndwr University prepares students for new era in the performing arts industry

News

Oakenholt Update: Police “satisfied at this time” young boy in no longer on the streets

News

Warning: “Lots of reports about scam NHS Covid Pass text message” says North Wales Police Cyber Crime Team

News

Chester MP calls on North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner to help “sensibly resolve” Deva Stadium boundary dispute

News

Jack Sargeant calls for cruel dog cropping to be stamped out

News

Omicron peak could come in ‘the next 10 to 14 days’ in Wales – “majority in critical care are not vaccinated”

News





Read 365,051 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn