Posted: Fri 17th Sep 2021

Updated: Fri 17th Sep

Severe delays on the M56 in Cheshire following 5 vehicle crash

Update: There long delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

National Highways has issued a statement it says:There are severe delays on the M56 due to a multiple vehicle collision that occurred between J14 and J12. ”

“North West Motorway Police Group are at scene along with other emergency services. ”

“All lanes are blocked at this time to facilitate emergency services working at scene.”

“Delays are 90 minutes above normal travel time, there is approximately 8.2 miles of congestion prior to the incident.”

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

Two lanes are closed on the eastbound side (heading away from north Wales) from Junction 14, Chester services to Junction 12 for Runcorn.

Traffic is queuing back as far as Dunkirk, close and the end of the A494 bypass.

The opposite side of the carriageway is also very congested “due to onlookers.”

According to the travel site Inrix it is taking drivers an additional 60 minutes to pass through the affected eastbound section.

A traffic report for the area states: “Two lanes closed, severe delays and queueing traffic for six miles due to accident, four cars and a van involved on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J12 A557 (Runcorn). ”

“Congestion to before J15 (M53 interchange) towards Manchester and J11 (Preston Brook) with a travel time of around 25 minutes for those going to Chester.”

Lanes two and three (of three) are closed.”



