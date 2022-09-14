Long delays on the M56 in Cheshire due to a broken down lorry

Update: Lates traffic report states: “Long delays due to earlier broken down lorry on M56 Eastbound before J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J15 (M53 interchange). Lane one (of three) was closed until around 08:00. Travel time is around 40 minute. All lanes have been re-opened.”

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays on the M56 in Cheshire due to a broken down lorry.

According to traffic data, there are around 8 miles of queuing traffic eastbound from Ellesmere Port to Runcorn.

Delays are quoted at between 30 and 40 minutes.

A traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed and long delays due to broken down lorry on M56 Eastbound before J12 A557 (Runcorn).

“Congestion to J15 (M53 interchange). Lane one (of three) is closed. Travel time is around 30 minute.”

