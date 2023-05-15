Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th May 2023

Long delays on the A55 heading away from Chester following an earlier collision.

There are very long delays on the A55 heading away from Chester towards North Wales following an earlier collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident at the Posthouse Roundabout, a three-vehicle collision involving a black Mazda, a silver Toyota Yaris, and a HGV has caused substantial disruptions to the local traffic, National Highways have confirmed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The collision has led to substantial queues and has damaged the traffic lights, leading to a considerable delay of at least 60 minutes on approach to the A55 / A483 Posthouse Roundabout. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The road has reopened, however, large queues remain on all routes connecting to the roundabout. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North West Motorway Police Group is on the scene and assisting with traffic management. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Highways engineers have also been dispatched to assess and undertake repair works. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to traffic reports, there is approximately a 5-mile congestion on approach. This has affected traffic out of Chester towards Wrexham, with congestion reaching the Overleigh Roundabout and A55 J39 Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout as well as A483 J7 (Rossett). Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

