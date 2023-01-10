Long delays on the A55 from Broughton due to a broken down crane
Drivers on the A55 are currently facing long delays between Broughton and Chester.
One lane was closed due to recovery work after a crane broke down during rush hour.
The breakdown and lane closure has occurred at J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).
It has caused heavy congestion for both eastbound and westbound traffic.
Drivers have faced delays of up to 50 minutes with tailbacks stretching for around four miles.
A traffic report for the area states: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to recovery work and broken down crane on A55 at J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).”
“Congestion to J36 (Warren Bank interchange) for Eastbound traffic and 40 (Vicars Cross interchange) for Westbound. On the roundabout. Lane two (of two) is closed.”
