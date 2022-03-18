Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 18th Mar 2022

Updated: Fri 18th Mar

Long delays on the A494 in Deeside following earlier collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: All lanes are back open.

Earlier report: There are long delays on the A494 in Deeside following a collision and lane closure.

Traffic is queuing on the westbound side from Queensferry back across the border towards the M56.

Traffic Officers are on the scene and recovery of the vehicles involved is currently taking place.

Latest traffic report states: “A494 Aston Road Southbound partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident between A548 (Drome Corner, Garden City) and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off, Queensferry). Congestion to Woodbank Junction.”



