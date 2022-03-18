Long delays on the A494 in Deeside following earlier collision

Update: All lanes are back open.

#A494 Queensferry – now clear. All lanes have now reopened and vehicles have been safely removed from the carriageway. Heavy congestion in the area, allow extra time if you’re travelling. https://t.co/NdB0ZXxWJN — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) March 18, 2022

Earlier report: There are long delays on the A494 in Deeside following a collision and lane closure.

Traffic is queuing on the westbound side from Queensferry back across the border towards the M56.

Traffic Officers are on the scene and recovery of the vehicles involved is currently taking place.

Latest traffic report states: “A494 Aston Road Southbound partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident between A548 (Drome Corner, Garden City) and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off, Queensferry). Congestion to Woodbank Junction.”