Long delays on M56 in Cheshire following a car fire

There are long delays reported on the M56 in Cheshire following an earlier vehicle fire.

Two lanes are reported to be closed on the North Wales (west) bound side from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Chester Services) following the fire.

There’s around five miles of stationary traffic on the westbound carriageway stretching back to the Sutton Weaver bridge.

There is also five miles of queuing traffic on eastbound side back to Ellesmere Port.

Delays are quoted at 45 minutes.

A traffic report for the area states:

