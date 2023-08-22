Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Aug 2023

Long delays on M56 in Cheshire after collision closes two lanes

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Commuters on the M56 Eastbound heading away from Deeside are facing long delays this afternoon following a collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident happened between J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) and J12 A557 (Runcorn). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It has forced the closure of one of the three lanes, resulting in nearly an hour-long delay for motorists. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident temporarily halted traffic for approximately fifteen minutes, which has added to the congestion which now reaches as far back as the M53 interchange. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a result, drivers are advised to anticipate disruptions and delays to journey times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A traffic report for the area states: “Long delays and one lane closed due to crash on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J15 (M53 interchange). Lane one (of three) remains closed after traffic was stopped for around fifteen minutes. Travel time is around 50 minute.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Operation Hummingbird: Cheshire Police release hour long documentary on Lucy Letby case
  • Deeside based Redrow’s charitable foundation’s generous match-funding donation
  • HMRC: Parents reminded of an important deadline as GCSE results roll out this week

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Operation Hummingbird: Cheshire Police release hour long documentary on Lucy Letby case

    News

    Deeside based Redrow’s charitable foundation’s generous match-funding donation

    News

    HMRC: Parents reminded of an important deadline as GCSE results roll out this week

    News

    Chester Zoo launches River Dee rescue mission for species feared extinct in UK

    News

    Flintshire charities team up to bring new advice hubs to three key locations

    News

    Channel 4 is looking for people in Flintshire with uncontrollable phobias for new documentary

    News

    Combatting back-to-school blues: Spotting the signs

    News

    Renewed Appeal: Police seek help locating Connah’s Quay man last seen in Chester

    News

    Flintshire Council blocks conversion of historic chapel

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn