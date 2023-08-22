Long delays on M56 in Cheshire after collision closes two lanes
Commuters on the M56 Eastbound heading away from Deeside are facing long delays this afternoon following a collision.
The incident happened between J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) and J12 A557 (Runcorn).
It has forced the closure of one of the three lanes, resulting in nearly an hour-long delay for motorists.
The incident temporarily halted traffic for approximately fifteen minutes, which has added to the congestion which now reaches as far back as the M53 interchange.
As a result, drivers are advised to anticipate disruptions and delays to journey times.
A traffic report for the area states: "Long delays and one lane closed due to crash on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J15 (M53 interchange). Lane one (of three) remains closed after traffic was stopped for around fifteen minutes. Travel time is around 50 minute."
