Long delays on M56 heading away from Deeside
There are major delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision.
Two of the three lanes eastbound from junction 15 have been closed for vehicle recovery and collision clear-up work.
There is approximately five miles of congestion heading back towards the A494/
Emergency services including Cheshire Police and North West Ambulance Services attended the scene and National Highways Traffic Officers remain on site to manage the incident.
Those planning to use the motorway have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra journey time, with the option to re-route or delay their journey if necessary. The incident has caused significant disruption to traffic in the area, with long queues forming as a result of the lane closures.
A traffic report for the area states: “Long delays, two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). Travel time is around 75 minutes.”
