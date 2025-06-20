Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 20th Jun 2025

Long delays on M56 after vehicle fire near Helsby

Long delays were reported on the M56 eastbound in Cheshire this morning after a vehicle fire between junctions 14 and 12.

Traffic was queuing from the A5117 near Chester Services and Helsby to the A557 at Runcorn, with congestion reaching back to the M53 interchange.

The incident occurred around 7.52am on Friday when fire crews from Powey Lane, Widnes and Runcorn were called to a vehicle ablaze on the hard shoulder of the M56 westbound.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said:
“Crews were called to one vehicle well alight on the hard shoulder of the M56 West between junctions 12 to 14. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.”

Two lanes were closed while the incident was dealt with and the scene was later handed over to National Highways.

All lanes have since reopened but residual delays continued for some time.

