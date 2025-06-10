Local taxi firm offers free ice cream and charity support

Cresta Taxis will be handing out free ice cream to children in Deeside and Mold this weekend as part of a community event supporting a local charity.

The event will take place at Cresta’s offices in both towns, with ice cream served from 12pm to 3pm on Saturday 14 June in Connah’s Quay and Sunday 15 June in Mold.

The Deeside location is 116 High Street, Connah’s Quay (CH5 4DF), and the Mold location is 30 Chester Street (CH7 1EG).

Cresta has hired an ice cream trailer from Keep It Sweet Chester, a business run by a young local entrepreneur. Ice cream is free for children, and adults are invited to donate any amount they wish. All money raised will go to a local charity selected by public vote.

Residents are encouraged to tag and nominate their favourite local charities on social media. The charity with the most votes will receive the full amount of donations raised over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Cresta Taxis said:

“On behalf of all the team at Cresta Cars, we would like to thank YOU, the local community, for supporting us. In doing so, we are able to do things like this, and this is just the start. We have a lot more planned for the local communities going forward so don’t forget to like and share our page, and keep your eyes peeled for more updates and what we have planned for our amazing local communities.”