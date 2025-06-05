Llangollen Pavilion Gears Up for a Spectacular Weekend: Garden Railway Festival and Llanfest 2025

Llangollen Pavilion is preparing to welcome visitors for a weekend of community celebration and entertainment with two major events scheduled for early June.

On Saturday, 7 June, the Llangollen Garden Railway Festival returns for its fourth year. Since launching in 2021, it has grown into one of the UK’s leading events for model garden railway enthusiasts.

This year’s edition will feature over 40 specialist retailers and a wide range of large-scale layouts showcasing different eras and international settings.

The festival will run from 10:00am to 4:30pm. Entry costs £14, with free admission for accompanied children. The event promises live demonstrations, interactive displays, and a chance for hobbyists to meet and share their interests.

Sunday, 8 June sees the return of Llanfest, the popular one-day music festival at the Pavilion. Running from 2:00pm to 10:30pm, Llanfest 2025 will feature seven emerging acts from North Wales and the North West of England, spanning genres from indie and rock to club anthems.

Early bird tickets for Llanfest are available at £15 via Llangollen.net using the discount code LLANFEST25. On-the-door tickets will cost £20.

Keith Potts of the Llangollen Pavilion said:

“This weekend at the Pavilion is all about bringing people together – whether you’re here to marvel at the intricate artistry of model railways or to party with brilliant live music. We’re proud to be hosting two events that celebrate community, creativity, and the unique spirit of Llangollen. It’s a weekend not to be missed and the perfect start to another amazing Summer in Llangollen.”

Tickets for both events are also available from the Llangollen Tourist Information Centre, Y Capel, Castle Street, Llangollen, LL20 8NU.

www.lgrf.co.uk Garden Railway Festival:

Llanfest 2025: Llanfest 2025 Tickets