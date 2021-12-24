Limited visiting returns at Countess of Chester
Limited visiting times on inpatient wards at the Countess of Chester hospital have been reintroduced today, Friday 24 December.
Visiting at the hospital was suspended in September due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19.
To visit, you can book a 30-minute appointment by contacting the ward directly up to 48 hours in advance only.
Click here for a full list of contact numbers: https://bit.ly/3EjFcut
Although visiting is returning this will be carefully managed with the following measures to ensure the safety of all patients, visitors and hospital staff:
• Each patient can have two nominated visitors but only one person can visit at a time.
• Only a very small number of visitors will be allowed on our wards at any given time.
• Visiting times cannot be extended for late arrivals.
• If a patient is off the ward for an investigation a future visiting slot will need to be booked.
• Please arrive at wards no sooner than five minutes before an appointment as there are no waiting facilities.
• All visitors must wash their hands when they arrive and they will be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to wear.
• Social distancing must be maintained throughout visits.
• Anyone who doesn’t adhere to this guidance will be asked to leave.
Visitors must not come to the hospital if they are:
Displaying symptoms of coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3yWDxKu
• If they have had contact with anyone with symptoms of coronavirus in the past 10 days.
• If they have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace within the last 10 days
• If they are required to self-isolate following foreign travel.
A statement posted on the hospital Facebook page says: “During the allocated 30-minute visiting slot it may not always be possible to speak to the ward medical staff. Separate arrangements should be made if specific questions require answering – please speak to the nurse in charge to arrange this.”
“The following areas are not included: Emergency Department (A&E), Acute Medical Unit (AMU), Respiratory Support Unit (RSU), Ward 43 and Women’s and Children’s services.”
“To discuss arrangements in these areas, please speak to these wards directly on a case-by-case basis. Information about maternity visiting arrangements is on our website here: https://bit.ly/3FA9zhy”
“Visiting will not be permitted unless under exceptional circumstances in COVID-positive areas.”
“These visiting arrangements, which are in line with national and regional NHS guidance, will be under constant review, with visiting in individual areas and the wider hospital potentially being restricted further as required.”
