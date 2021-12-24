Limited visiting returns at Countess of Chester

Limited visiting times on inpatient wards at the Countess of Chester hospital have been reintroduced today, Friday 24 December.

Visiting at the hospital was suspended in September due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19.

To visit, you can book a 30-minute appointment by contacting the ward directly up to 48 hours in advance only.

Click here for a full list of contact numbers: https://bit.ly/3EjFcut

Although visiting is returning this will be carefully managed with the following measures to ensure the safety of all patients, visitors and hospital staff:

• Each patient can have two nominated visitors but only one person can visit at a time.

• Only a very small number of visitors will be allowed on our wards at any given time.

• Visiting times cannot be extended for late arrivals.

• If a patient is off the ward for an investigation a future visiting slot will need to be booked.

• Please arrive at wards no sooner than five minutes before an appointment as there are no waiting facilities.

• All visitors must wash their hands when they arrive and they will be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to wear.

• Social distancing must be maintained throughout visits.

• Anyone who doesn’t adhere to this guidance will be asked to leave.

Visitors must not come to the hospital if they are: