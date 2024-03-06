Lengthy delays on A55 near Chester following a collision

Motorists on the A55 near Chester are currently facing significant delays following a collision.

The westbound carriageway is reported to be partially blocked the road between Junction 39 A41 (Sainsbury’s/Boughton Heath Roundabout) and Junction 38 A483 (Posthouse Roundabout).

The incident has resulted in queueing traffic, with congestion extending to before Junction 40 (Vicars Cross Interchange).

There are delays of around 20 minutes according to traffic sensors.

A traffic report for the area states: “A55 Westbound partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident from J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout) to J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout). Congestion to Befor J40 (Vicars cross interchange).”

Public Notice Advert