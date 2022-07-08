Lane closure on A55 between Ewloe and Dobshill following a collision

One lane of the A55 is closed between Dobshill and Ewloe following a collision.

Traffic is queuing on the westbound side for around one and a half miles back to the Dobshill junction as a result of the incident.

⚠️#A55 J35 Dobs Hill to J34 Ewloe Loop Westbound. ⛔Lane one currently closed due to a collision. Traffic officers now on scene. Heavy congestion in the area, please allow additional time for your journey if you're travelling. https://t.co/AdMcEk8777 pic.twitter.com/NpO3DaHHNb — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) July 8, 2022

A local traffic report states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) is closed.”