Posted: Fri 8th Jul 2022

Fri 8th Jul

Lane closure on A55 between Ewloe and Dobshill following a collision

One lane of the A55 is closed between Dobshill and Ewloe following a collision.

Traffic is queuing on the westbound side for around one and a half miles back to the Dobshill junction as a result of the incident.

A local traffic report states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) is closed.”

