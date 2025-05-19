Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th May 2025

Knauf to bring 140 new jobs to Deeside with £170m plant

A major jobs boost is heading to Deeside after Knauf Insulation announced a £170 million investment in a new manufacturing facility in Shotton, creating around 140 new roles.

The international manufacturer says the new plant will produce over 100,000 tonnes of non-combustible rock mineral wool insulation each year.

In addition to the direct jobs, the development is expected to benefit the wider local supply chain.

The announcement coincides with the UK-EU Summit, where leaders are discussing economic growth and investment, and has been welcomed by both the UK and Welsh Governments.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens described the move as “fantastic news for North Wales and our UK Government mission to drive economic growth,” adding, “This is a vote of confidence in the Welsh economy and our government’s plan to make Britain the destination of choice for investment in industry.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said, “The plans will be a major investment in the area and are a testament to the skills and facilities we have here.”

Minister for Investment Baroness Gustafsson CBE also welcomed the project, saying, “The UK is open for business, and this is yet another vote of confidence in North Wales and its thriving advanced manufacturing sector which will boost jobs and prosperity across the region.”

The company says the new factory will use a UK-first Submerged Arc Furnace to produce low embodied carbon, recyclable insulation materials.

Neil Hargreaves, Managing Director of Knauf Insulation Northern Europe, said: “Knauf Group has a proud history of manufacturing in Wales and this project aligns with the Welsh and UK Government’s commitment to sustainability and the industrial vision for North Wales and Deeside.

“Using innovative technology, we’ll be producing non-combustible, recyclable insulation to support the need for safer, more energy efficient and sustainable buildings.”

The project has been backed by the UK and Welsh Government-supported North Wales Growth Deal, and the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone.

Both initiatives aim to attract high-value projects and promote job creation in the region.

Knauf Insulation already operates a facility in Sandycroft, as well as sites in Cwmbran and St Helens, employing around 600 people across the UK.

