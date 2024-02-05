King Charles diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer’
Buckingham Palace has announced the monarch has been diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer’.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
“His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.
The full statement issued at 6pm is below:
Last month King Charles was discharged from The London Clinic three days after undergoing a “successful procedure for an enlarged prostate”.
King Charles III, formerly known as The Prince of Wales, became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on 8th September 2022. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News