Posted: Tue 7th Sep 2021

Updated: Tue 7th Sep

Jamie Grimwood search: Nissan car ‘eliminated’ from police enquiries

Police have issued a further update today, following Monday’s appeal to trace a Nissan Qashqai, the occupants of which may have seen missing 23 year old Runcorn man Jamie Grimwood who was last seen in Flint on Monday 23 August.

Officers have made contact with the vehicle owner and it has been “eliminated” from enquiries.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to those who shared our appeal yesterday to trace the occupants of a Nissan Qashqai in the search for Jamie.”

“We have now spoken to the owners of the vehicle, who have been eliminated from our enquiries”

“However, we still have concerns for Jamie and are appealing to anyone who has seen him to get in touch. He is 5ft 9”, has dark blond hair and is understood to be wearing a black top and black shorts.”

“He has been missing from the Runcorn area since Monday, August 23rd”

“His car, a dark grey Audi with black wheels and silver roof rails, was found parked in a car park next to the fire station on Chester Street, Flint, opposite the junction of Park Avenue on August 23rd.”

“We are now appealing to anyone who was driving along Chester Road on that day, who may have seen Jamie, or his car, and may have captured dashcam footage to contact us immediately”

“Anyone with information is urged to get in touch on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 39334.”

 



