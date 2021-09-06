Jamie Grimwood: Occupants of Nissan Qashqai believed to have stopped and talked to missing 23 year old

Police believe the occupants of Nissan Qashqai may “hold key information” in the search for a missing man from Runcorn who was last seen in the Flint area two weeks ago.

Jamie Grimwood, stopped to fix the wheel near the ATS MOT centre in Flint, at around 7:45pm on August 23.

His Audi was found with his phone left inside but the dad of one has not been since.

North Wales Police has issued a fresh appeal today, in it, they say the occupants of a Qashqai stopped to speak to Jamie during the evening of the 23rd of August while he was working on his Audi A3.

The statement says: “We have growing concerns for 23-year-old Jamie, who has been missing from the Runcorn area since Monday, August 23rd.”

“He is 5ft 8”, has brown hair and is understood to be wearing a black top and black shorts.”

“On the evening of August 23rd, his vehicle – a dark grey Audi A3, with black wheels and silver roof rails – parked in a car park next to the fire station on Chester Street, Flint, opposite the junction of Park Avenue.”

“Shortly after parking in the area, it is understood the occupants of a Nissan Qashqai stopped to speak to Jamie, who is thought to have been working on his vehicle sometime between 7pm and 10pm that evening.”

Sergeant Matt Subacchi said: “It is vital that the occupants of the Nissan Qashqai who are believed to have spoken to Jamie, or anyone else who saw or spoke to a male who looked to be working on an Audi A3 in this area, between 7pm and 10pm on August 23rd to contacts us as soon as possible.”

“If you spoke to Jamie, you may hold key information that may assist us with our enquiry.”

“We are also appealing to anyone who was driving along Chester Road on the 23rd August who may have seen Jamie, or his car, and may have captured dashcam footage, to contact us immediately.”

“Anyone with information is urged to get in touch on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 39334.”