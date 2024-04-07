“Infrastructure defect” shuts M53 southbound in Cheshire until at least Monday

Drivers in Cheshire are advised to allow more time for their journeys today (Sunday) as the M53 is closed southbound between junction 9 (Ellesmere Port) and J11 (Stoak).

The closure is due to an infrastructure defect which was discovered last night during planned overnight roadworks.

National Highways stated: “Due to the nature of the repairs required, the road is expected to remain closed until tomorrow (Monday) at the earliest. Further updates will be shared as soon as possible.”

While the closure is in place, motorists will be directed via the following diversions:

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

Exit the M53 southbound at junction 9 (Ellesmere Port) and join the A5032 Station Road southbound

Continue southbound, passing through Ellesmere Port until Strawberry Roundabout with the A5117 at Backford Cross.

Here, traffic can then take one of the following options:

Traffic wishing to continue onward to re-join the M53 southbound at J12:

Continue straight over Strawberry Roundabout and continue on Whitby Lane

At the junction with the A41 Liverpool Road, turn left and join the A41 southbound

Continue on the A41 southbound towards Chester

At Hoole Roundabout with the A56, turn left onto the A56 Warrington Road and continue a short distance to then re-join the M53 southbound

Traffic wishing to join the M56 eastbound:

Turn left at Strawberry Roundabout and join the A5117 Strawberry Way eastbound

Continue until the M53 J10 roundabout

Join the M53 southbound and then merge onto the M56 eastbound to continue onward journey

“Anyone planning to travel in this area should plan ahead, allow more time to reach their destination or find alternative routes if at all possible.”