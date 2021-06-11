Housing company launches appeal after controversial plans to build almost 100 new homes in Flintshire refused

A housing company has launched an appeal after controversial plans to build almost 100 new homes in Flintshire were refused.

An application by Elan Homes to develop an area of land in the village of Higher Kinnerton, near the Cheshire border, was rejected in March this year.

The Cheshire-based firm said the proposals for 95 properties on a field close to Kinnerton Meadows would deliver “a quality residential environment”.

However, the scheme attracted 60 objections from the local community, who said an “excessive” amount of houses had already been built in the village.

Permission was turned down by members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee after it was revealed the site had been identified as falling partly within Llwydcoed Royal Park, a 14th-century park created by King Edward III.

Chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said the developers had failed to properly assess the impact on the archaeological remains.

The company has lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate after a consultant acting on its behalf said the park boundary was not significant enough to require preservation.

In an appeal statement, chartered town planner Pete Lloyd said: “My evidence sets out clear justification for the development due to the lack of plan-led housing delivery and a known market place.

“The Nexus heritage statement and geophysical survey constitutes archaeological evidence with respect to the identification of the boundary of Llwydcoed Royal Park.

“That boundary is now known to be there, but not of significance to preserve and physically uncover.

“Documentation of its historic existence and recording within the historic environment record is sufficient to enable the development to proceed.”

During the planning meeting in March, councillors said the area had already been subjected to an “exceptional” amount of development.

Mr Farrow also described the application as “premature” at a time when the council’s Local Development Plan is still under consideration.

The development was also deemed to be inappropriate due to its proximity to two Grade II-listed buildings at Kinnerton Lodge and Compton Hall.

But Mr Lloyd said the three reasons for refusal did not stand up, claiming there was a shortage of housing in the county.

He said: “The Flintshire Unitary Development Plan is outdated and failed to meet its housing delivery target causing a significant shortfall.

“There remains no imminent plan led solution to address the delivery and supply of housing in Flintshire at this time.

“Uncertainties inherent in an emerging LDP persist until the inspectors’ binding report is delivered.

“Benefits of this scheme in delivering social, economic and community benefits to deliver sustainable development.”

A decision will be made on the appeal at a later date by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).