Hope House Children’s Hospices appeals for new volunteer trustees

An appeal for new volunteer trustees has been launched by Hope House Children’s Hospices this Volunteers’ Week as it looks to add fresh experience, knowledge and expertise to its board.

Trustees play a vital role as the leaders and ambassadors for the charity.

They help to the strategic direction and ensuring the charity delivers its charitable Purpose to give every local child across Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire with a life-threatening condition; and their family access to professional care and improves their quality of life from the point of diagnosis.

This Volunteer’s Week (June 2– 8) the charity, which has two hospices, Hope House in Oswestry and Ty Gobaith in Conwy, is asking for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer trustee to get in touch.

Hope House Children’s Hospices Chair of Trustees Steve Henly says becoming a trustee back in 2011 has been an amazing experience.

“Being a trustee is an extremely rewarding and worthwhile experience where you learn new skills, meet great people and bring your knowledge and life experience to make a real difference,” he said.

“We are looking for a trustee who shares our passion to help every child with a life-threatening condition live their best life.

“We’re keen to hear from Welsh speakers and people from all cultures and backgrounds.

“I became a trustee in 2011. It was my first significant volunteering role having spent 30 years in the private sector and 16 years running my own industrial and commercial businesses.

“I wanted to do something that used my business insight and commercial skills not to just make money but for a more worthwhile purpose.

Hope House Children’s Hospices Chair of Trustees Steve Henly

“For me, it had to be a local charity where I could see the impact of the Board’s decisions and one which supported children and young people.

“In 2016 I was elected to the role of Chair of Trustees, and it is an honour to lead a Board of dedicated and committed trustees, who share our Purpose of helping every child with a life-threatening condition live their best life.”

The charity currently employs almost 300 staff supported by more than 450 active volunteers, and the Trustee Board is responsible for the strategic leadership and governance of the charity, supported by a full-time executive leadership team.

Andy Goldsmith, the charity’s Chief Executive, says: “The success of Hope House Children’s Hospices in delivering our Mission depends on the achievements of our people: an organisation of paid staff, volunteers, donors and supporters.

“Every Role Matters – whether in care, income generation, or operations, everyone plays a part in making our Purpose a reality.

“We’re one of the first and leading children’s hospice charities in the world, one that has grown and developed over 30 years.

“We are not however complacent about our achievements as we know that some children and families get support too late or not at all.

“We want to change that and that by becoming a trustee, together, we will help every child with a life-threatening condition live their best life.”

If you are interested in joining the team and becoming one of our new volunteer trustees then please visit hopehouse.org.uk/trustee-opportunities or if you would like any further information about the recruitment process, please contact our HR Team at [email protected] or call us on 01691 679679.