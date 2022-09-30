Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 30th Sep 2022

Updated: Fri 30th Sep

Properties left without electricity in parts of Flintshire following power cut

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A power cut has hit parts of Flintshire this morning.

Engineers carried out an emergency power shutdown “for safety” just after 10am.

The loss of power has affected properties in CH6 postcode area of Bagillt.

SP Energy Networks has said it expects power to be restored by 12.15pm

SP Energy Networks website states: “It has been necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown for safety at 10.12am in the CH6 postcode area of Bagillt.”

“This may affect the supply to your property.”

“Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely possible by 12.15pm.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Postcodes affected:

CH66BW, CH66DT, CH66EH, CH66EL, CH66EP, CH66ER, CH66ES, CH66ET, CH66EU, CH66EW, CH66EY, CH66EZ, CH66FB, CH66HA, CH66HB, CH66LD, CH66LU, CH78BD, CH88BD, CH88BE,

Read Next

  • “Increase in abuse” towards covid vaccination staff and volunteers
  • Five tips for consumers as the Energy Price Guarantee comes into effect
  • Welsh Ambulance Service “doing all it can” to help reduce handover times, says Chief Executive
  • Seven things the Welsh Government say you may not know about Wales’ new 20mph default speed limit

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    “Increase in abuse” towards covid vaccination staff and volunteers

    News

    Five tips for consumers as the Energy Price Guarantee comes into effect

    News

    Welsh Ambulance Service “doing all it can” to help reduce handover times, says Chief Executive

    News

    Seven things the Welsh Government say you may not know about Wales’ new 20mph default speed limit

    News

    New coins featuring King Charles III portrait unveiled

    News

    Liz Truss wrong to repeatedly say energy bills are capped at £2,500 during radio interviews

    News

    Mental health in the UK is about to get worse – and inequality will have a lot to do with it

    News

    Reminder: Overnight closures on A494 in Deeside this week

    News

    Flintshire residents told to be on alert for council tax phone scam

    News




    Read 367,243 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn