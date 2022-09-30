Properties left without electricity in parts of Flintshire following power cut

Listen to this article

A power cut has hit parts of Flintshire this morning.

Engineers carried out an emergency power shutdown “for safety” just after 10am.

The loss of power has affected properties in CH6 postcode area of Bagillt.

SP Energy Networks has said it expects power to be restored by 12.15pm

We are aware of a #POWERCUT in #CH6 #Bagillt. Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience. — SP Energy Networks (@SPEnergyNetwork) September 30, 2022

SP Energy Networks website states: “It has been necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown for safety at 10.12am in the CH6 postcode area of Bagillt.”

“This may affect the supply to your property.”

“Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely possible by 12.15pm.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Postcodes affected:

CH66BW, CH66DT, CH66EH, CH66EL, CH66EP, CH66ER, CH66ES, CH66ET, CH66EU, CH66EW, CH66EY, CH66EZ, CH66FB, CH66HA, CH66HB, CH66LD, CH66LU, CH78BD, CH88BD, CH88BE,

Read Next