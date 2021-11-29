High school pupils in Wales to wear face masks in classrooms and other communal settings

The Welsh Government has announced that all staff and learners in secondary schools, colleges and universities should now wear face coverings indoors, where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The measure will come into effect “as soon as possible” and will be in place for the remaining three weeks of term.

Education minister Jeremy Miles said: “We’re all aware of the ongoing concern about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.”

“And with that uncertainty, we are asking everybody in secondary schools, colleges and universities to wear face coverings indoors in classrooms and in other communal settings.”

“This is a precautionary measure which we are putting in place until the end of his term.”

“We review our guidance before the beginning of the next term and then update accordingly.”

“I know that everyone’s been working incredibly hard to keep everybody safe so I want to thank you for your continued efforts will monitor the situation, keep it and review and advise you accordingly”

Mr Miles issued a written statement, in it he said the reintroduction of face coverings while indoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained “is a temporary, precautionary measure” and should come into effect ”in all settings as soon as possible.

“Throughout the pandemic the Welsh Government’s priority has been to maximise learning and to minimise disruption for our young people. With three weeks left of term, it is vital that we ensure that learning can continue for as many learners as possible.”

He said: “There remains a lot we don’t know about this new variant. With this high level of uncertainty, it is right that we remain cautious while prioritising the continuation of education.”

Laura Doel, Director of NAHT Cymru, said the move was a ‘sensible’ one but said her members were “deeply concerned about primary and special schools.”

She said: “Given the high level of uncertainty around the new variant, it would seem sensible to take a precautionary approach, at least in the short-term, and return to the policy that was in place earlier in the year of masks in secondary classrooms.”

“But while the Welsh Government has taken a prudent approach in secondary schools, we still remain deeply concerned about primary and special schools.”

Ms Doel said: “Even before the emergence of the new variant, NAHT Cymru has raised repeatedly its concerns that current measures needed to be reviewed and strengthened given the high numbers of cases of the delta variant in schools and the severe impact it is having on schools’ ability to deliver education.”

She said: “High levels of staff absence continues to cause immeasurable problems for schools.”

“With the threat of a new variant looming, it is more important than ever for the Welsh Government to listen to the profession and seek to reintroduce those mitigation measures that had little or no impact on the delivery of education, like relaxing session times and allowing the grouping of learners for moving around the setting purposes.”

“We have an opportunity to act now to avoid further disruption and we have a duty to our learners and the school workforce to do all we can to keep them in school safely.” She added.