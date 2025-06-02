Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 2nd Jun 2025

Hawarden Rangers host trials for 2025/26 U12 girls

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Hawarden Rangers are inviting new players to join their Under 12 girls football team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The club is holding open training sessions on Wednesday evenings as it prepares its current Under 11 squad to move up to the 9-a-side format in the next campaign.

A spokesperson for Hawarden Rangers said the team offers “a welcoming, friendly squad” where “new players are always made to feel at home.”

The club’s girls section is supported by UEFA A and B licensed coaches and focuses on player development, both on and off the pitch.

The team has regular matches, structured training, and a calendar of social activities to help build friendships and team spirit.

Girls moving into Year 7 in September 2025 are eligible to join the squad. Matches are played on Saturdays.

For more information, those interested are encouraged to contact Paul on 07824 559163 or email [email protected].

The club can also be found on Facebook and X at @HawardenRangersFC.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Archaeology checks ordered for Flintshire section of HyNet CO₂ pipeline
  • Saltney yard sale raises £3,000 for charity
  • UK outlines plans to build 12 new nuclear submarines in response to ”rapidly increasing threats”

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Archaeology checks ordered for Flintshire section of HyNet CO₂ pipeline

    News

    Saltney yard sale raises £3,000 for charity

    News

    UK outlines plans to build 12 new nuclear submarines in response to ”rapidly increasing threats”

    News

    Historic Flintshire pub becomes new HQ for Deeside accountants

    News

    RNID thanks volunteers for 16,000 hours of service

    News

    Bat-eared foxes return to Chester Zoo after 30-year absence

    News

    Artist Jeremy Deller to lead Anglesey summer solstice event

    News

    A55 Flintshire: OK Diner celebrates milestone with month-long offer

    News

    Chester care village shortlisted for top dementia awards

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn