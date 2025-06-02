Hawarden Rangers host trials for 2025/26 U12 girls

Hawarden Rangers are inviting new players to join their Under 12 girls football team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The club is holding open training sessions on Wednesday evenings as it prepares its current Under 11 squad to move up to the 9-a-side format in the next campaign.

A spokesperson for Hawarden Rangers said the team offers “a welcoming, friendly squad” where “new players are always made to feel at home.”

The club’s girls section is supported by UEFA A and B licensed coaches and focuses on player development, both on and off the pitch.

The team has regular matches, structured training, and a calendar of social activities to help build friendships and team spirit.

Girls moving into Year 7 in September 2025 are eligible to join the squad. Matches are played on Saturdays.

For more information, those interested are encouraged to contact Paul on 07824 559163 or email [email protected].

The club can also be found on Facebook and X at @HawardenRangersFC.