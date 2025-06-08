Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 8th Jun 2025

Hawarden High pupils shine at STEM Olympics

A team of four Year 9 students from Hawarden High School has achieved an impressive second-place finish at the annual STEM Olympics competition.

Held on Tuesday 4 June, this year’s event was hosted by The Grange School in Hartford, Cheshire.

The competition brought together 17 teams from schools across North Wales and North-West England to celebrate excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The event featured a range of dynamic challenges designed to combine excitement with educational value.

Students took part in tasks such as programming, rocket creation, chemical reaction control, and heat loss reduction, as well as a rat dissection. They also completed quizzes and tests focused on mathematical and estimation skills.

Hawarden High School’s team had dedicated their break times in preparation for the competition.

Their efforts were rewarded with victories in two individual events and a strong second-place finish overall.

The students received certificates, medals, commemorative t-shirts, and a tub of sweets to mark their achievements.

The school extended its thanks to the staff and students at The Grange School for their hospitality and for organising the event.

