Posted: Wed 23rd Nov 2022

Have you seen Louise? Police launch missing person appeal

Police are are appealing for help to find 27-year-old Louise who is missing from the Holywell area.

Local officers say Louise was reported missing shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 22nd).

They said, “She is described to be around 5ft8in tall, of a slim build with brown shoulder length hair.

“She is believed to be wearing a black knee length bubble coat with a cream blouse, light coloured jeans and black boots.”

As well as releasing the above image, they added “Anyone who has seen Louise, or anyone with information is urged to get in touch with officers on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 44083.”

To report online you can find the North Wales Police webchat here.

