Class of 2022: Hard work and commitment pays off for Flint High School 6th form students

Listen to this article

Flint High School has once again enjoyed scenes of elation and happiness today as students received their results.

Their hard work and commitment have paid off and the vast majority of students have gained places at their first choice University.

Clare Millington, acting headteacher, said: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of our year 12 and 13 students. Our staff and parents have focused on supporting the students and on encouraging them to work hard and give 100 percent effort. This attitude has really paid off in these results.”

Some of the top performers were Emilia Downes and Megan Kay. Emilia achieved A*A*A and will go on to read Psychology at Lancaster and Megan achieved A*A*B and will study Sociology at Liverpool John Moores University.

Katie Calvert, Halle Condliffe, Paige Jones and Amy Rogers each achieved three B grades. Katie will go on to read Nursing at the University of Birmingham and Halle will read Law at Manchester Metropolitan University.

At AS Level, Katie Hill achieved 2 A grades and 2 B grades, both Madison Jones and Ellie O’Connor achieved ABBC grades, Ryan Wood achieved ABB and Katilyn Williams achieved BBBC.

The year 13 LLS sport students have once again performed to an extremely high level with a number of students going on to university.

Amongst the high achievers were Jess Ding D*D*D* (equivalent to 3 A* grades) who will go on to read Strength, Conditioning and Rehabilitation at Derby University, Scott Sale D*D*D* who will read Physiotherapy at Keele University and Katelyn Wilkes who achieved D*D*D* and a B grade in Health & Social Care.

Katelyn will now go on to read Sport, Physical Education and Health at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Allison Jamieson, head of sixth form, said: “I am really pleased with our results this year. We are delighted with the students’ achievements and wish them all the best in their future pathways: university, further education, apprenticeships, or work.”

“We know that their experiences at our school over the years have helped prepare them for the challenges and successes that lie ahead of them.”

[Main photo: Year 13 A Level students: Amy Rogers, Paige Jones, Emilia Downes, Megan Kay, Kathleen Calvert,

and Halle Condliffe.]

Read Next