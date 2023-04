Gwernaffield Road closed following a collision

A main road in Flintshire has been closed following a road traffic collision. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Police have warned that Gwernaffield Road is closed approximately one mile from Mold, ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area while emergency services respond. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

A traffic report for the area states: ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Road closed and heavy traffic due to crash on Bryn Road both ways from Maes Garmon Lane to Bwlch Y Ddeufryn.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Road Closure: due to a RTC road is closed on the Gwernaffield Road approximately one mile from Mold, please avoid the area. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) April 6, 2023 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

More as and when.. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Latest News