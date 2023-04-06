Gwernaffield Road closed following a collision
A main road in Flintshire has been closed following a road traffic collision.
Police have warned that Gwernaffield Road is closed approximately one mile from Mold,
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area while emergency services respond.
A traffic report for the area states:
“Road closed and heavy traffic due to crash on Bryn Road both ways from Maes Garmon Lane to Bwlch Y Ddeufryn.”
Road Closure: due to a RTC road is closed on the Gwernaffield Road approximately one mile from Mold, please avoid the area.
— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) April 6, 2023
More as and when..
