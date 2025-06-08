GPs in Wales trained to spot endometriosis earlier

GPs across Wales are being trained to recognise the symptoms of endometriosis earlier, to improve women’s care and speed up diagnosis of the condition.

One in 10 women in Wales suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition which can take years to diagnose. Improving diagnosis and care is a priority in the Welsh Government’s Women’s Health Plan, launched six months ago.

The new expert-led training programme is part of a range of women’s health initiatives being delivered by Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW). The aim is to improve women’s experience of healthcare in line with the plan’s goals.

The endometriosis training has already led to a 43 percent increase in participating GPs’ knowledge of the condition and boosted their confidence in discussing symptoms and treatment options with patients.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said:

“Women have told us that they feel they are not heard, and their symptoms are ignored. This training ensures women’s voices are central to their healthcare experience, and it helps GPs support their patients more effectively.

“Endometriosis can have a huge impact on a woman’s quality of life, their work and their relationships.

“I am determined our Women’s Health Plan will drive real improvements in women’s health outcomes and reduce inequalities.”

Dr Mirka Slavska, an obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, who delivered the training, said:

“I was delighted to deliver this training with Health Education and Improvement Wales.

“The session covered differential diagnoses, referral pathways, novel diagnostic and treatment options, and introduced the Endometriosis Cymru symptom reporting tool.

“The excellent feedback we received reflects the value of equipping healthcare professionals with current, practical knowledge to improve care for those living with endometriosis.”

Endometriosis is one of eight priority areas in the Women’s Health Plan, which was published in December.

Key developments since the plan’s launch include work to develop a women’s health hub in every health board area by March 2026, the establishment of Wales’ first women’s health research centre, and a focused call for research about women’s health communication.

Dr Helen Munro, clinical lead for Women’s Health in Wales, provided an update about the new health hubs at the Everywoman Festival in Cardiff. She said:

“Meeting women’s needs across their life course will be at the heart of the new women’s health hubs.

“This is where healthcare professionals will join up with existing services to provide women’s health services within our communities. The needs of our local populations, together with existing resources and infrastructure, will guide the design and delivery of the hubs.”