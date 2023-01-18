GMB announces four days of strike action for 1,500 ambulance workers in Wales
Almost 1,500 ambulance workers across Wales have announced four more strike dates.
Members of GMB Union, including Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff will take to the picket line on:
- 6 February
- 20 February
- 6 March
- 20 March
Today’s announcement from GMB Union comes just hours before ambulance workers represented by Unite stage a 24 hour walkout on Thursday (19 January).
The Royal College of Nursing will also hold 12 hours of industrial action on both 6 and 7 February.
Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said the only way to solve the dispute is with a “proper pay offer.”
“GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’,” said Rachel Harrison.
“Our message to the Government is clear – talk pay now.
“Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days – playing political games with their scaremongering.
“The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer.
“But it seems the cold, dead hands of the Number 10 and 11 Downing Street are stopping this from happening.
“In the face of government inaction, we are left with no choice but industrial action.
“GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down.
"GMB ambulance workers are determined, they're not going to back down.

"It's up for this Government to get serious on pay. We are waiting."
