Posted: Wed 1st Sep 2021

Further appeal for help to find missing 23 year old Runcorn man last seen in Flint area 9 days ago

Police have issued a further appeal for help locating a missing 23-year-old man from Runcorn who was reported missing nine days ago and believed to have been in the Flint area.

Jamie Grimwood was last seen by the ATS tyre and MOT centre on Chester Road in Flint just after 7.40pm on Monday, August 23, his family have said.

According to posters that have been placed around the Flint area, Jamie left his car, an Audi A3 near the ATS.

North Wales Police has appealed for anyone who was travelling along the coast road through Connah’s Quay and Flint at that time to review any dashcam footage they may have.

A police spokesperson said: “We still have concerns for Jamie who has been missing from the Runcorn area since last Thursday (23/8).

“Jamie is described as 5ft 8”, brown hair and wearing a black top and black shorts.”

“We are appealing for information from anyone who was driving in the vicinity of the coast road through Connah’s Quay and Flint on the 23rd August who may have seen Jamie, or his grey Audi A3, and may have captured dashcam footage.”

If you have information that may help North Wales Police, contact them directly via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting iTrace ref 39334.

 



